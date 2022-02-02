LUMBERTON — Members of the finance and construction committees of the Public Schools of Robeson County discussed Tuesday design and the next steps in the pursuit of $35 million for a new career center science, technology and planetarium facility.

The application for the needs-based grant is to be turned in to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction by March 15, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

The School Board approved pursuing the funding during the Jan. 11 meeting. However, committee members spoke Tuesday of what they would like to see in the building’s design.

Construction Committee member Henry Brewer suggested a room where school merchandise like T-shirts was sold. proceeds would then go to those schools who participated and sold merchandise, he said.

Finance Committee Chairman Craig Lowry said the facility should not have the same programs offered at other facilities like local high schools.

Robbie Ferris, of SfL+a Architects in Raleigh, told committee members he would work on completing the preliminary design for the application process. Ferris said he plans to have the preliminary design complete sometime next week so the School Board could approve the application. Designs will be made of the facility at two locations including N.C. 711 and COMTech Business Park, both of which the district owns, because the board has not approved a location.

Smith asked Ferris to check into which location will give the district tax credit.

The 109,000 square feet facility is a $69 million project, Ferris said Tuesday. If the needs-based grant is awarded, the district will have $55 million towards the effort.

Ferris shared information from a previous plan for the facility, which included the incorporation of automotive technology, construction technology, masonry, electrical trades, HVAC, plumbing, welding, engineering, culinary arts, and more in the facility. The planetarium is to be located at the front of the building.

Ferris said he would add cosmetology. He also asked committee members to send him suggestions for the planning and design process.

“You have a solid baseline here to work from,” he said. “It’s really just more what you want to add.”

He also said that an addition can be designed and the district could apply for more funding later.

In 2020, the school district received a $15 million grant from the state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund to construct a career and technology center.

The school district also received $5 million from the North Carolina state budget approved in 2021 to fund the construction of a new planetarium, which will now be included in the career center building.

Erica Setzer, PSRC’s chief Finance officer, gave an update on state funds totaling $5 million for the planetarium portion of the facility.

“Now we’re at the point where we have to compete a scope of work and once we’re able to do that, we’ll be able to sign our contract with the state and they will send us the full $5 million,” Setzer said Tuesday.

There is no “end date” for spending the funds, but the school district must complete an annual for the funds, she said.

Setzer said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson spoke of putting the money into an account so it could grow with interest.

The effort to build a tech center reaches back to 2013, Ferris said.

No recommendations were made by committee members. The full PSRC Board of Education will convene Tuesday at 6 p.m.

