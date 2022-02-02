3 areas identified as top locations for future town development

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned Tuesday that three sites have been identified for future development of industrial sites or business parks in town.

Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn told commissioners that the town, which supplies its own power through ElectriCities, searched for areas with the power company that could one day be developed by businesses and industries. Three areas were identified in a preliminary report by ElectriCities as the top three areas, Ashburn said.

One area is located by Serioplast on N.C. 71, another on N.C. 71 past the solar farm and the last on N.C. 710 toward Pembroke, he said.

“It’s all economic development,” Ashburn told The Robesonian on Wednesday.

Ashburn also said a new restaurant, which serves Japanese food, will open within the next week. The restaurant is located across from the former KFC restaurant.

He also reminded commissioners that an art gallery will soon be located inside the former Goody’s store.

Ashburn said “economic endeavors within our community” are moving forward.

Commissioners also were told that the town will have a .5% decrease in electric costs from ElectriCities because of the company’s change in formula related to the way it charges customers. Several other towns and areas experienced increases, Ashburn said.

Special separation COLA increases

In other matters, commissioners voted to give cost of living adjustments to two police department retirees including former Red Springs Chief of Police Ronnie Patterson. The two retirees are on a separation allowances, which are not affected by COLA raises, Ashburn said.

“Since Ronnie retired, there’s been two 3% cost of living raises [for town employees],” Ashburn told The Robesonian on Wednesday.

The money equates to about $1,300 a year, he said.

Funds will be paid for through the police department’s budget, which has enough money to absorb the cost. It will be planned for in the next budget, Ashburn said.

Patterson, who serves as mayor pro tem, recused himself from the 4-1 vote in favor of including the raises into future payments for the retirees. Commissioner Duron Burney voted in opposition.

Burney told The Robesonian he voted against the motion “because it was not budgeted.”

Burney said the request could have waited until the budget was created for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“We’re gonna do what’s right, but I want it to be clean and cut,” said Commissioner Caroline Sumpter.

Sumpter raised concerns about accountability for the budget and taking funds from the police department. She told commissioners she has held department heads accountable for spending and staying within their budgets and she wants the town to be consistent as well.

Land surplus

Also approved Tuesday was the surplus of a property on East Sixth Avenue.

The town was approached by a person interested in purchasing the land, and it will advertise the parcel on govdeals.com.

Electrical system

Some town leaders spoke of the need to upgrade the town’s aging electrical system.

Mayor Pro Tem Patterson said the upgrade is needed for “cost savings” for residents.

“I do know there are problems with our electrical system,” Mayor Edward Henderson said.

However, Henderson said those problems will cost the town “dearly to fix.”

He said there is work to be done in improving the system and services, including taking a look at the size of the town’s Electric Department.

“It’s time that some of this work got done,” he said.

The process includes asking questions like “do we have a sufficient number of people in our Electric Department to do the job that needs to be done?” the mayor said.

Ashburn said the upgrade to the electrical system is estimated to cost $7 million. He previously told commissioners that a request for federal funding in the amount of $30 million has been made. If approved, the funding would help the town upgrade its electrical system, water and sewer systems and downtown streetscape.

Foreclosures and tax collections

Also during the meeting, commissioners heard from Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial who gave updates on property tax collections and other matters. Dial and Commissioner Judy Sampson represent districts that include the town.

Dial told commissioners there were 23 parcels that were eligible for foreclosures. She asked commissioners for help in locating some of the property owners.

“We are actively working on foreclosures throughout the county,” she said.

The county collects taxes for towns like Red Springs.

The tax collection rate in 2016 for Red Springs was 91.89%, and 95.6% in 2020, she said.

Dial said so far, 2021 collections are at 82.86%. However, collections will continue until July.

“We’re hoping that we can get to 96 [%],” she said.

Dial also told commissioners that they had looked into two companies who were willing to collect taxes for Red Springs independent of the county.

However, the percentage the companies wished to obtain for collections was too much, she said.

“We just haven’t found it to be beneficial at this point,” Dial said.

Operation Spring Cleaning

Dial was told that the percentages of tax collections owed to the town for the months of December and January had not been received by the town. She told commissioners she would look into it.

The Robeson County commissioner also told the board that the Clean and Green Initiative’s countywide cleanup day called “Operation Spring Cleaning” will take place March 19.

She encourages local municipalities and organizations to get involved and focus on trash pickup efforts starting March 19 through the end of April.

Other matters

Dial invited commissioners to a meeting with the North Carolina Rural Development state director on Feb. 21.

“This is an opportunity for all of the municipalities in the county to come together to talk to our state director about opportunities that are available for our towns,” she said.

Also during the meeting, Patterson asked Town Attorney Tim Smith to look into solutions concerning chicken manure which is used by farmers to fertilize crops. He also asked the chief of police to enforce ordinances on vehicles with loud mufflers, which travel through town.

Commissioners emerged from a closed door session to discuss personnel with the town attorney, but took no action.

Before adjournment, Mayor Henderson said the town manager will schedule a workshop meeting at a later date with the Rescue Squad.

