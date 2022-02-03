Tiny is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. The dog was brought into the shelter as an owner surrender. Tiny is described as a male chihuahua who is about 2 years old. He enjoys taking daily walks since he is an inside pet. He is also very sweet and lovable. Tiny’s adoption fee is $25, which covers the rabies vaccination. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.