LUMBERTON — Police here are searching for a suspect in the robberies of three local convenient stores that occurred at the end of January.

The Lumberton Police Department released photos Wednesday of a man suspected in the robberies of three Minuteman Food Mart stores in Lumberton. During the “last few weeks of January,” the convenience store locations at Elizabethtown Road and Godwin Avenue, and near Walmart Neighborhood Market were among locations robbed, according to police.

The third location robbed was not immediately made available upon request.

“Surveillance footage leads investigators to believe the same individual has committed these break ins,” according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person, should contact Lumberton police Detective Ed Strickland at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.