Family of man shot by police in 2021 seeks justice

LUMBERTON — The family of a man shot to death by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies in 2021 continues to seek justice in hopes the case will be reopened.

A protest/march will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. Family members such as Greg Oxendine will be present, advocating for justice for the late Matthew Oxendine.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott did not press charges against Robeson County Sheriff’s Office 1st Sgts. Garrett Hunt and Steve Lewis, Detective Brent Chavis, Sgt. Stephen Hunt and deputies Colin Hunt and Jason Andrews in the shooting of Matt Oxendine on Jan. 9, 2021.

Greg Oxendine told The Robesonian the family is not against members of law enforcement.

“[T]hey have a difficult job but if an injustice is done, they need to be put on trial just like us,” said Greg Oxendine in a statement.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, was shot Jan. 9, 2021, by law enforcement personnel while he was sitting inside a vehicle, the headliner of which he allegedly had set fire to. The State Bureau of Investigation released a statement three days later indicating that the weapon law enforcement officers said he pointed at them was “a toy gun with a wooden stock and a metal bolt with a short barrel.”

There were 37 gunshot wounds identified in the autopsy, which was obtained by The Robesonian. Weapons identified were a rifle, 40-caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

According to the autopsy report, “a small round gunshot wound of probable entrance” was located in Matt’s back.

Oxendine’s family said they hope that the “probable entrance” finding on the autopsy report could be key in reopening the case, according to Greg Oxendine.

District Attorney Matt Scott did not wish to comment further, but said he stood behind his comment issued in June 2021.

“After a thorough review of the North Carolina SBI independent investigation and consulting with attorneys in the Special Prosecutions and Law Enforcement Section at the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, I, along with my Senior Staff, have determined that criminal prosecution is not warranted in this case at this time,” Scott’s statement, given in June, to The Robesonian reads.

Greg Oxendine said the public’s participation in the protest/march event Saturday would “mean the world” to the Oxendine family.

“I hope everyone can see Matthew was done wrong if for nothing more than being shot in the back after he was already dead,” Greg Oxendine said in a statement. “All people need to stand up for this because it could happen to one of [their] family members.”

