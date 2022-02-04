LUMBERTON — The Ministers for Justice will combine its efforts with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office for the Love Our Neighbor event scheduled for Feb. 17.

Beginning at 7 p.m. at the Robeson Community College AD Lewis Auditorium, the event calls on ministers throughout Robeson County and the general public to join together in an effort to raise awareness and help support the Adult Drug Treatment Court Program, an extension of DWI Court launched by the Robeson County DA’s office.

Individuals who cannot attend in person can do so virtually by registering at https://BIT.LY/LOVOURNEIGHBOR.

“On the Road to Recovery: The Drug Treatment Court Program” will be the main topic up for a discussion, which will include an informative presentation on how “faith and community can help bring healing to the Robeson County community.”

The event will also include a short questions and answers portion to learn more about court, as well as a fund drive to raise money for resources not covered through grant.

The Ministers of Justice was formed in 2020 during the after of the George Floyd death which caused mass protest throughout the nation.

“The aim of the group is racial justice and the quest for equity in Robeson County,” said Brianna Goodwin, who came up the concept of the group.

It was Ministers for Justice Chair Leslie Sessoms, who hit the ball running and planned the event to drum up more attention and support from the public after Minsters for Justice learned more about the treatment court.

“They mentioned to us that there are a lot of gaps in services that grant funding doesn’t cover — things such as people needing glasses, people needing transportation, all of the things that do go through the process of recovery for someone who’s going through that process but they don’t have funding for those incidental costs,” Goodwin said. “Since we’re an organization that’s aimed at healing the community and bringing folks together, that’s something that we can do is fundraise.”

The DWI Court launched in January of 2020, and from that the Adult Treatment Court in June. The treatment court targets people who have been charged with DWI for a fourth time, which is a felony offense, and offers 12 to 18 months of treatment, with providers like Robeson Health Care Corporation. Participants who complete the program can avoid the felony DWI charge and jail sentence, after serving 120 days in jail.

The program was made possible through a $500,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant that was awarded Oct. 16, 2019. The court is funded to operate for three years.

“We’re about two years into the grant and we’re starting to see some things that you can’t anticipate unless you actually experience it so the Ministers of Justice heard about our program and wanted to see how they can be involved,” said MaryJane Richardson, a Robeson County assistant district attorney.

Community support is one of the unforeseen needs that the Court is seeking help for through the event.

“There’s a lot of people who are in these programs who are learning how to rebuild a completely new life,” Richardson said. “Whenever you’re in treatment, they’ll teach you people places and things. Those are the things you have to change in order to stay in recovery… We need a lot of people to step up and be support buddies.”

Medical support has also been an issue that needs to be addressed through the program.

“A lot of in-patient we send our participants have their own grants that address their medical needs but certain things can’t,” Richardson said.

One participant had trouble getting to sessions like AA meetings, and a church reached out to provide a bicycle.

“There’s just certain things that we can’t provide or don’t have the means at this moment like housing,” Richardson said. “We’re always looking for places that further their recovery and not hinder it.”

Love offering will be collected following the event and money raised will be tracked through a Road to Recovery meter.

