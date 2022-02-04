FBI: ‘We believe someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything’

LUMBERTON — A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent asked for information in locating a Fairmont woman who has been missing since 2015 in a podcast released Tuesday by the agency.

Sara Graham left her Fairmont home about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2015 to drive to work at Walmart in Pembroke. But, the 18-year-old never made it there.

The white Chevrolet Astro van she was driving was located about four hours later on East McDonald Road near Chicken Road. According to an FBI press release at the time, witnesses reportedly saw the van abandoned in that location at 6:45 a.m., leading investigators to believe she could have disappeared during that 15-minute window.

“The FBI and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have followed hundreds of leads and interviewed dozens of people,” according to the podcast released on YouTube.

In 2018, skeletal remains found on Heritage Drive near CSX railroad tracks were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine if the remains belonged to compare to Graham’s dental records. The confirmation was not made.

“Everything we’ve learned about Sara tells us that she did not take off on her own. She’s responsible. She had a job at Wal-Mart and was considered a dependable employee,” FBI Special Agent Smith said during the podcast.

“While most of the people we have interviewed have been cooperative, we believe someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything they know. We have uncovered a lot of evidence, but we still need that missing piece to bring Sara home,” Smith said. “Now is the time to come forward and help.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Graham is an American Indian, who stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing her blue, Walmart employee vest.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and FBI continue to search for Graham, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

