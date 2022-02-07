Community Care of the Lower Cape Fear recently donated a MamaNatalie simulator and an infant simulator, as well as reference books, to the Maternal/Child Health Services department of UNC Health Southeastern.

The items, valued at $6,500, were identified as needed equipment and resources after a needs assessment by the regional program that oversees funds to minimize maternal morbidity locally.

Continuing education courses were also awarded for staff education through the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.