LUMBERTON — Speed appears to be a factor in the single-vehicle collision Sunday near Lumberton that left a 54-year-old Fairmont man dead, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper J.R. Oxendine responded about 3:50 a.m. Sunday to the crash on N.C. 41 near Greensville Road just south of Lumberton, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

Rufus Sandoval Jr. died Sunday after his 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck traveling north on N.C. 41 ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch, Locklear said.

The truck overturned and “came to rest in a field,” Locklear said in a statement. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Sandoval was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to Locklear. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Robeson County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Trooper Oxendine indicated that speed was a factor in the crash and estimated Sandoval’s vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to Locklear.

Toxicology results are pending in the case to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash, he said.