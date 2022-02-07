Project should be complete in about 3 months

Wixie Stephens, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, middle, speaks Monday during a commissioners meeting in the Robeson County Administration Center, as County Manager Kellie Blue, left, and the board’s Vice Chair Tom Taylor listen.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners have approved funding to jumpstart a project that will make the Lumberton Regional Airport safer.

During thier Monday meeting, commissioners approved giving $35,000 to help fund a project for the airport’s Automated Surface Observing System.

The automated weather sensor has been out of commission for about two years, according to Gary Lewis, manager of the airport.

“It’s very important equipment for our pilots, [it] provides cloud bases, visibility, wind and pressure data among some other items,” Lewis said.

“We do have a 100% grant funding for the project, but it’s a very slow process and it’s taken a long time,” he said. “It’s a safety issue for our pilots and we’d like to get that moving along.”

The county’s approval added to the $35,000 approved by the city of Lumberton will allow the construction of a tower that stands about 50-feet tall, Lewis told The Robesonian after the meeting. The construction should be complete in the next two to three months.

The airport is approved for a $150,000 grant through the Federal Aviation Administration, which will also cover other projects, he said. However, the funding is expected to arrive in the coming months. When funding arrives, the county and city will be reimbursed.

In Other Action …

Commissioners approved the application to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for a $1 million Community Development Block Grant for the renovation of a location on Railroad Street in Pembroke. The renovation site includes “a 208,300 square feet building area across seven buildings,” according to the public hearing notice included in the commissioners’ agenda packet.

Champion Home Builders Inc. purchased the space and “plans to begin factory-built housing operations in the buildings which have not been used for manufacturing operations since 2009,” according to the notice.

The site was formerly used as a manufacturing plant for Fleetwood Homes.

The state agreed to the CDBG grant as part of the company’s incentive package when it was recruited in 2021, said Channing Jones, director of Robeson County Economic Development.

“We as a county receive those funds and administer those funds based upon the federal and or state guidelines,” he said.

The company’s capital investment is about $8 million, Jones said.

“The company is planning to create 225 jobs,” he added.

The county’s median wage is about $35,000 and the company proposes a $42,922 annual median wage, he said.

Comprehensive plan

Also during the meeting, commissioners heard updates on the county’s comprehensive plan from Nicole Smith, a principal planner at Insight Planning & Development Consulting Firm.

The plan, which is made necessary by N.C General Statute Chapter 160 D, must include zoning items, a land map, and other items. The project schedule for the plan kicked off in October 2021 and is in phase II, she said. The final phase is to be adopted in June.

More information about the plan can be found at https://planrobesoncounty.com.

Other items

Also approved by commissioners Monday was:

— A resolution of support to prevent adverse childhood experiences.

— Resolutions to advertise a $2,000 bid plus the cost of advertising on N.C. 130 in Fairmont, and a $3,000 bid plus the cost of advertisement for land on N.C. 83 in Maxton.

— Updates to policy contracts with fire departments .

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]