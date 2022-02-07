PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council gave the town’s Fire Department the go-ahead Monday to purchase two new fire trucks using state funds.

The approval came through a unanimous vote from council members Theresa Locklear and Larry McNeill, the only two members present during the regular Town Council meeting, excluding the mayor.

The town will move forward with purchasing a 2005 KME 95’ Mid-Mount Aerial Platform Quint, priced at $320,000, and a 2011 KME Rescue Pumper for $250,000, for a total cost of $570,000. An additional $30,000 will be used to outfit the 2005 KME, according to Fire Chief Timothy Locklear.

Before approving the purchase, council members did express apprehension with the age of the vehicles, and the potential difficulty in finding parts if a repair is needed.

“One will be 16 years old and the other one will be 10 years old,” Theresa Locklear said. “The one that’s a 2005, how hard will it be to get parts for that?”

The chief told the council that the company that owns the KME brand, the REV Group, is one of the top fire apparatus sellers around.

“They are going to continue to make parts for these trucks,” Chief Locklear said.

The two additional trucks will bring the fire department’s fleet to four, one more than the department is required to hold. This will allow the department to rotate vehicles so as not to wear them out.

The fire chief said the wait time for new fire trucks can take anywhere from 14 to 18 months and the price of trucks ae doubled.

Town Manager Tyler Thomas said that the town did gather quotes for new ladder trucks.

“Ladder trucks are running over $1 million … the cost of fire apparatuses as the chief mentioned is going up and up and up,” Thomas said.

Classic game arcade approval

In other business, the council approved amending the Unified Development Ordinance to add “Commercial Amusement Use” as a permitted use in a C-3, Commercial District. The amendment was prompted by Ryan Locklear who previously sought the rezoning of 518 Union Chapel Road to operate a classic gaming arcade. The request was denied by the council.

Friends and family members of Locklear spoke on his character and work ethic during the public hearing portion of the meeting to sway the decision.

“Things that are not going to be in my arcade are skilled games, fish tables, gambling machines, or any form of gambling. I do not agree or support gambling of any kind. I’m trying to run a classic video game arcade, not a skilled arcade,” Ryan Locklear said.

Commercial Amusement Use will be permitted in the C-3 with the requirement that hours of operation run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. It also mandates that arcade/video games for gaming or for any financial rewards paid as a result of a video game operation are not permitted.

Council members also:

— Tabled amending the Unified Development Ordinance to add basic definitions of “Brewpub” and allow the business as a special permitted use in mixed-use developments in a O&I, Office Institutional Districts and C-1, Commercial Districts.

— Approved extending the special permitted uses for dwelling, multi-family and town houses to include C-1 Districts. Notes for the requirements to obtain the special permit will also be reviewed for denial or approval.

—Approved an amendment the UDO to add basic definitions of “Government Offices and Buildings” and allow the item to be a permitted use in O&I, C-1, C-2, C-3 and I districts.

—Tabled a request for a special use permit to operate a smoke shop at 963 Prospect Road. Ghaith Mashrah is the applicant seeking the permit to change the space which was once a Subway into a tobacco store. The area is zoned a C-3 Commercial District, which is consistent with the permitted uses.

—Heard suggestions for potential changes to the town’s Employee Policy, that include but is not limited to increasing tuition benefits, adjusting life insurance benefits, and even prohibiting fire arms from employees who are not law enforcement.

—Heard an update from County Commissioner Faline Dial about projects related to the town. Dial also made members aware that she is seeking reelection.

— Approved speed bumps for Blain, Godwin, Fifth, North Jones and Pine streets as well as Brookfield Drive.

