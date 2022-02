Kiwanians Kenny Biggs, left, Joe Butler and Ian Locklear flip pancakes during the 58th Annual Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Pancake Festival held Friday and Saturday at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. There were about 2,000 people served in the fundraiser, and $12,000 raised for Kiwanis of Robeson Lumberton Children’s Foundation, according to Owen Thomas, president-elect of the organization and member of the Lumberton City Council.

Courtesy photo | Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton