LUMBERTON — The investigation continues into a Friday shooting that sent a 20-year-old Lumberton man to the hospital.

Sequion Raheem, of Lumberton, was the victim of a shooting that occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2985 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, according to a Lumberton Police Department incident report.

Raheem was shot in the hand and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police responded about 9:19 p.m. to UNC Health Southeastern to the report of a person shot, according to the report.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]