LUMBERTON — One week after COVID-19 cases in Robeson County dropped by 50% as the omicron surge begins to fade, the number of new cases continued to decrease over the last seven days.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 1,539 new cases between Feb. 1 and Monday. This is down from 1,706 cases between Jan. 25-31, and brings the county’s total cases to 41,157 over the course of the pandemic.

Even as the Health Department reports fewer cases than the week prior, that comes as more cases from the weekend were processed than in a normal week, said county Health Department Director Bill Smith.

The case drop is part of a national trend, as cases across the country are down 37.6% in the last seven days, Smith said, indicating the peak for the omicron variant has passed.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 25.8% over the last 14 days. While this is still over five times the stated 5% goal, this is also a decrease from a 32.9% rate reported on Jan. 31 and a 35.2% rate on Jan. 24.

There were eight virus-related deaths reported in Robeson County from Feb. 1 through Monday, down from 10 from Jan. 25-31. This brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 494.

There have been 60,379 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, accounting for 46% of the population; 54,072 individuals have received two doses of the vaccine, or 41%. There have been 19,203 booster shots administered in Robeson County.

“Vaccination rates remain unchanged by race or age — there are not many people here initiating the vaccination series,” Smith said. “It was noted that of all the states, only Alabama has vaccinated less than half of its residents. Robeson County, with a 41% fully vaccinated rate, is the worst vaccinated county in the state and matches up well with that southern state.”

UNC Health Southeastern reports 34 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday, down from 48 on Feb. 1. Of those patients, 23 are unvaccinated. Four individuals are currently in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators, all of whom are unvaccinated.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 38 active cases among its student body on campus as of late Monday, up from 34 on Jan. 31, with 18 active cases among its faculty and staff, down from 28, and one among subcontractors, down from 3.

There have been 41 new student-body cases, 15 new faculty and staff cases and one new subcontractor case reported between Jan. 25-31. For the spring semester, there have been 158 student-body cases, 113 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 68,401 new cases between Feb. 2 and Tuesday — a 46.3% drop from the 127,360 cases reported from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1. There have been 2,498,957 total cases in North Carolina since March 2020.

There were 508 virus-related deaths reported in the state between Feb. 2 and Tuesday, up from 482 between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. The state’s pandemic death toll is currently 21,325.

There are 3,956 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state as of Tuesday, down from 4,786 on Feb. 1.

There have been 6,302,275 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state, or 65% of the state’s population, as of Tuesday; 5,859,574 individuals have received two doses, or 60%.

North Carolina has surpassed the 3 million mark in booster shots, with 3,016,858 doses having been administered as of Tuesday; this accounts for 48% of the vaccinated population.