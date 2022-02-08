ROWLAND — The commissioners here voted to give themselves and the mayor a pay raise during a regular scheduled meeting Tuesday.

With some comment from town residents in a packed Town Hall meeting quarters, commissioners decided to raise the mayor’s salary from $200 to $450 per month, a 125% increase. The mayor pro tem’s salary was raised from $175 t0 $300 and the commissioners will now be paid $250, double the previous amount.

Salary raises for the board have not been adjusted in at least 15 years, Mayor Robert McDougald said. This prompted discussion during a workshop meeting.

“We are public servants, but I do think that we need to be compensated at some point,” Commissioner Jackie Davis said. “Mayor is working diligently. He’s coming up here everyday like a full-time job and that’s his choice… When we decided to run for these positions the commitment was to make a difference for the town so you’ve got to put in the time, you got to put in the effort and I think you should be compensated for that.”

After the workshop meeting, town staff reached out to other municipalities throughout the county and discovered a wide range of salaries throughout.

“We cannot be compared to Lumberton, Pembroke, Laurinburg or Red Springs, because they have a lot of resources,” Commissioner Jean Love said. “We have very little resources.”

An idea to mirror the salary of Maxton’s, whose town is the closest to Rowland’s size, was shot down by commissioners. The Town of Maxton pays its mayor $600 per month and commissioner’s $300, which is too high for Rowland, McDougald and Love agreed.

The salaries agreed upon to received positive feedback from audience members who shouted numbers to commissioners as they discussed and even encouraged larger raises.

“You all remember out there, you’re the one that’s paying this bill,” Commissioner Paul Hunt told members of the public.

Depot Renovation

The commissioners were presented a list Tuesday of people interested in joining the newly established Depot Renovation Committee. The committee will be tasked with developing ideas and uses and determining costs for these ideas over the course of the next six months. The town was awarded a $300,000 grant through the state budget approved in Novembers.

Members of the board include Mayor Robert McDougald, Commissioner Betty Boyd, Richard and Marcia Barnwell, Eddie Franklin, Town Clerk David Townsend, Michelle Shooter, Frezelle Herring, Keith Shooter and Robert Campbell. Three addition residents also expressed interested during Tuesday’s meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Townsend and McDougald met with contractors to look at the historic building.

Public Works Department purchases

Commissioners sent Thomas back to the drawing board to seek cheaper quotes for park benches to replace the less-durable wooden benches along Main Street. Town sought to purchase four for the current fiscal year and four for the next.

Townsend said he will also seek more quotes on Christmas lights to replace the current damaged one.

Meeting locations

During closing comments, Davis asked board members to consider moving meetings back to the town’s courthouse to accommodate the growing number of attendees. Additional chairs had to be brought into the meeting chambers to accommodate about 30 people.

Love told the board the town’s charter mandates Town Hall meetings be held in Town Hall.

Attorney Rob Price also noted that meetings are to accommodate the public. Due to COVID-19, it’s safe to say the building does not accommodate the public, Price said.

The December and January meetings were both held in the courthouse.

Commissioner Love said she will not attend the meetings that she will no longer attend meetings that are not held in Town Hall.

