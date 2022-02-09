LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will pursue funding to continue the use of computer software that can notify administrators stress in the school district’s student population.

Megan Collins, School Counselors Opportunities in Robeson Education counselor coordinator, told PSRC School Board members Tuesday the school district will apply for funding through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction that will allow it to continue using the Gaggle software.

The school district originally partnered with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to use the software, which was paid for by $3 million in state funds to the university. However, the partnership and funding ends on June 30, she said.

The software uses student interactions in the school system’s learning platforms and school emails to identify signs of stress or a student’s intent to harm him or herself. The software then can alert PSRC district leaders so they can take appropriate action. Gaggle does not alert parents or collect information from other apps downloaded onto a student’s device.

During a four month span alone, there were 689 incidents in the system, she said.

“We actually will say the Gaggle processes this year has helped us save lives,” said Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support.

Freeman said conversations are underway concerning how to address some instances. The notifications were largely received by students in the middle and high school grades.

“We are tracking that data for you,” she said.

Red Springs Athletic Complex

The complex, which includes a softball and baseball field, was originally to be competed in early to mid March, but has been pushed back because of “shortage of materials,” said Jerome Hunt, PSRC’s Athletics director.

The site needs water and sewer connections, which will be put in place by Red Springs town workers, Hunt said.

The complex also does not have power. Nets and a PA system have been ordered, he said.

If the project is pushed back to April, it’s “highly possible” that athletes might not get to play games in the complex this year, he said.

School Board Chairman Mike Smith said the complex will be beneficial when completed.

“We’ve talked about it for years and I’m glad to see it’s coming to an end,” Smith said.

Rosenwald gym floor

Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services, said the Rosenwald Elementary School gym floor project should be completed by Friday or Saturday. The floor was to be repaired after sustaining damages from Hurricane Florence.

“The company is in the process of completing the Rosenwald gym floor,” he said.

Field houses

Locklear said school district leaders have submitted documentation for an engineer to help with projects concerning field houses at St. Pauls and Purnell Sweet high schools.

“We’ve put this in ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund] as a means to provide additional physical education classrooms and weight rooms in St. Pauls High and Purnell Swett,” he said.

Playground equipment

Playground equipment will be replaced at 22 schools using ESSER funding, he said.

“We do not recycle playground equipment,” Locklear said.

Masks

In an 8-2 vote, School Board members voted in favor of PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s recommendation to continue wearing masks in buildings and on buses.

Voting in opposition were School Board members Randy Lawson and Dwayne Smith.

“We continue to trend down, and we’re just thankful for that,” Williamson said.

The decision was made concerning cases and the county’s vaccination rate, Locklear said.

Lawson told the board he continues to get calls from parents who desire for their children to have a choice.

“My thing is that the parents want options and it’s as fair for one to wear it as it is not to wear it and that’s their concern,” he said.

Dwayne Smith said he did not have an answer for parents who ask why their vaccinated children must wear masks, because he too was wearing a mask as a person who has been vaccinated against the virus.

“We will get to a point where we hope to be able to make a different recommendation, but at this point, we believe the best recommendation is to continue our mask mandate in our buildings, on the bus and optional outside,” Williamson said.

School Board member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee said she is tired of wearing masks, but understands why it is important.

“We need to stay protected as possible … safety and health is my greatest concern for students and staff,” she said.

Certified nursing assistants

Through a state health grant, the school district has put in 30 recommendations for CNAs to help with contact tracing and other data tracking matters, according to Philip Oxendine, Multi-Tiered System of Support coordinator. Four positions have been filled.

The school district has worked to recruit students from Robeson Community College. There are about 17 RCC students included in the recommendation.

Superbowl commercial

PSRC also has produced a commercial promoting safety measures related to COVID-19, which will air during the Superbowl on Sunday, Oxendine said.

The effort was a result of the PSRC COVID Awareness Campaign in partnership with WMBF News, he added.

Tutors

The school district has secured 30 tutors through a partnership with UNCP, said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

The tutors will be paid $12.50 per hour and work with various schools for a 15-week period which will begin sometime next week.

Testing

School board members approved a face-to-face summer learning program that will take place from June 13-20.

The program includes remediation and end-of-grade testing. Final consideration of promotion to the next school grade is up to individual principals, Williamson said.

Other matters

Board members also approved four additional Exceptional Children contracts which include a school psychologist, occupational therapist, physical therapist and teacher of deaf and hard of hearing students.

Also during the meeting, Robert Locklear was applauded for receiving recently the North Carolina Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development Distinguished Educator Award.

At the start of the meeting, board members observed a moment of silence for the passing of former School Board member Severeo Kerns and Madie Rae Locklear, director of Lumbee River EMC board of directors.

