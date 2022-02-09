LUMBERTON — A teen has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Tuesday shooting that left a 24-year-old Lumberton man fighting for his life.

The 17-year-old male, whose name was not released because of his age, turned himself in to investigators at the Lumberton Police Department about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police department.

He has been “detained in a juvenile detention center, pending his first court appearance,” according to the LPD.

Police responded about 2:42 p.m. to the report of a person shot on Pate Street in Lumberton, according to the police department. Austin Coe was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the residence.

He was taken by ambulance to the helipad and flown to an undisclosed medical center for life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Coe recently lost his mother Cynthia Coe in a Jan. 30 fatal crash near Water Street when her vehicle was hit head-on by an impaired driver.

Police detectives and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents investigated the shooting. Both witnesses and evidence helped investigators identify the teen, according to the LPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.