LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County counselors were showed appreciation during a professional development meeting Wednesday.

There were 66 counselors present during the meeting, according to Jadell Hawks, director of Student Services at PSRC. There were about 10 counselors who joined the meeting online.

Counselors were given breakfast biscuits courtesy of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and treat bags from Rita Locklear, director of Project IndigeCHOICE at the Lumbee Tribe, she said.

The effort was put forth to show counselors appreciation during National School Counseling Week 2022, Hawks said.

“As we are in the middle of National School Counseling Week, the Public Schools of Robeson County would like to express our sincere appreciation to all of our school counselors for the vital role they play in our schools. Our district can’t stress enough the importance of school counselors,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

“They are foundational to a vibrant student body and a vibrant school, and their work is critical to the success of students … School counselors are a fundamental piece of our thriving district, and we thank them for what they do on a daily basis for all of our students,” he said.

Counselors are also seeing more people in schools who are experiencing stress and trauma, which adds to the strain, Hawks said.

“They feel like they’re over strained,” she said.

Hawks said PSRC appreciates counselors’ “tenacity, their strength and willingness to help and assist children and staff.”

