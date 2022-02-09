RALEIGH — Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections will resume Feb. 24.

Filing will resume at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and end at noon March 4, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period on Dec. 8, 2021, two days after it had begun, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1.

The following are important 2022 Primary dates and deadlines:

• March 28 — The date by which the boards of elections must make available absentee ballots, unless reduced by five days

• April 22 — Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary

• April 28 — One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary

• May 10 — Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary

• May 14 — One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary

• May 17 — Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline

Primary candidates for the following offices will file with the State Board of Elections: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Supreme Court justice, judge of the N.C. Court of Appeals, superior court judge, district court judge and district attorney.

Primary candidates for the following offices file with their county board of elections: N.C. Senate, N.C. House of Representatives and all county and municipal offices.

Among seats up for grabs in local elections are Lumberton City Council Member Precinct 2, Melissa Robinson; Precinct 3, John Carroll; Precinct 5 John Cantey and Precinct 8, Owen Thomas; Robeson County Board Of Commissioners seats for District 2, Pauline Campbell; District 4, Faline Dial; District 6, David Edge and District 8, Lance Herndon; Robeson County Board of Education District 2, Brenda Fairley-Ferebee; District 3, Linda Emanuel; District 6, Mike Smith and District 8, Dwayne Smith; Robeson County Clerk Of Superior Court Shelena Smith; Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins; Town of St. Pauls Council Member District 1, John Gudauskas Jr.; District 2, Annie Stephens; District 3, Debra Inman and District 4, Donna Patterson.

The terms of N.C. Sen. Danny Britt and U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop also will be up.

“Choosing to run for an elected office is a major decision,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We want filing to be a smooth and customer-friendly process for all candidates, and we have strived to create an efficient and safe environment for everyone.”

Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their notices of candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

Candidates filing with the State Board will file at the Governor James G. Martin Building, located at 4381 Trinity Road in Raleigh on the N.C. State Fairgrounds. Entrance should be made through Gate 9 on Trinity Road.

Because of the smaller filing space at the Martin Building, candidates filing during busy times may be asked to wait outside until it is their time to file.

Candidates filing with the State Board may file from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all business days during the filing period, except for Friday, March 4, when filing is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Filings will take place during the Robeson County Board of Elections’ normal business hours from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on weekdays.

The RCBOE is located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton and can be reached by phone at 910-671-3080.

Candidates can find more information on the State Board of Elections’ website under the tab Running for Office.

Filing fees are required for all offices, unless a candidate has submitted a valid petition in lieu of paying a filing fee, and the petition has been certified. For more information, visit he NCSBE’s website and type Filing Fees into the search bar.