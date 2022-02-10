PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal chairman recently likened the characteristics of Miss Indian North Carolina Kaitlyn Deal to that of an eagle.

“The eagle represents strength, it represents power, it represents wisdom and it also represents something that soars very high in the sky and that is what you’re doing right now, soaring very high,” John Lowery said.

For this reason, Deal on Wednesday was presented an eagle feather hand beaded by Reggie Brewer, the Lumbee Tribe’s fire keeper.

While presenting Deal with the feather, Lowery encouraged her to continue to soar, but also to not forget her tribe and her people.

“Always remember your tribe, always remember your people and give back whenever you can, continue to give back,” Lowery told Deal.

Deal represented her Lumbee family as well as all the N.C. Tribes as she traveled throughout the nation over the past two years. Tribal officials described her as being as always being “gracious to volunteer and assist with our events or programs at the Lumbee Tribe.”

Deal was crowned Miss Indian North Carolina in February 2020 during the United Tribes of North Carolina-sponsored pageant in Lumberton. Her platform during her reign was “You are Enough — Mentoring One Life at a Time.”

As a vocalist and former Teen Miss Lumbee, Deal has been singing with her family’s Southern gospel group since she was a child.

Although Deal is giving up her title, she still has a busy spring ahead. She will graduate in May with a degree in Elementary Education from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She is also getting married next month.

Miss Indian North Carolina represents all eight state-recognized tribes in N.C. and four urban Indian organizations, which include Cumberland County Association for Indian People, the Guilford Native American Association, Triangle Native American Society and Metrolina American Indian Association.

The Miss Indian N.C. Virtual Pageant is Saturday at 5 p.m. It will be livestreamed on the United Tribes of N.C. Facebook page.