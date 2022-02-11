LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has earned statewide recognition for outstanding communication from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.

The NCSPRA honored the Public Schools of Robeson County for excellence in communications during a virtual ceremony Friday.

The Public Schools of Robeson County earned a total of two Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication.

The school district also received two Bronze level awards for outstanding electronic media and publications.

Ken Derksen, NCSPRA president and executive director for Community Engagement and Student and Family Support for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs.

“Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain. I congratulate all of this year’s winners for achieving statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner. These awards highlight the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and all that our members are doing to support and promote public schools across North Carolina,” Derksen said.

NCSPRA recognizes outstanding communications through its Blue Ribbon Awards program each year. The Public Schools of Robeson County was one of 37 school districts statewide to receive a Blue Ribbon Award. This year’s submission categories included: Marketing, Digital Media Engagement, Electronic Media, Excellence in Writing, Publications, Image/Graphic Design, Photography, and Special Projects and Events. The Georgia School Public Relations Association judged NCSPRA’s 2021 Blue Ribbon entries.