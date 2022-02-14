Forecasters are calling for a pleasant weather week through Wednesday night, when rain showers are expected to arrive in the Robeson County area.

The National Weather Service said Monday night will be clear with low temperatures reaching below freezing.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies with a high near 57 degrees. The low overnight will drop to around 36 degrees, forecasters said.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be near 66 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A southeast wind will bring gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday night is expected to be around 52 degrees.

Thursday will usher in several days of showers beginning mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday high will be near 76 and the low will be around 60 degrees.

Friday showers are likely, mainly before 1 p.m, forecasters stated. Partly sunny skies will accompany temperatures near 69. The chance of precipitation is 60%. The overnight low Friday night will drop to 36 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring clear skies with the highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. The overnight low will fall to around 34 degrees.