Free workshop includes information about competing for state transportation contracts

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s disadvantaged business workshop will take place Saturday at Robeson Community College.

Small, women-owned and disadvantaged business owners wanting to learn how to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend the workshop on Feb. 19 at Robeson Community College. The workshop, which was originally to take place on Jan. 29, was rescheduled to Saturday because of inclement weather on the January date.

NCDOT is hosting another round of informational meetings aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and those companies run by minorities or women. Many small-business owners may not be familiar with the letting and award process and how to become prequalified as a subcontractor, according to NCDOT.

The in-person workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Robeson Community College’s Workforce Development Center in the Truist Room (formerly the BB&T Room), located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Attendants can learn how companies can do business with NCDOT through contracting opportunities.

“The goal of the DBE program is to level the playing field by providing small businesses that are owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals a fair opportunity to compete for federally funded transportation contracts,” said Bob Moore, director of RCC’s Small Business Center.

Any business owner or representative wishing to attend should RSVP Marjorie Davis at [email protected] or 910-364-0600.

The NCDOT is looking for more companies that can perform contract work such as mowing, roadside litter pickup, snow removal, traffic control, road construction and maintenance.

Staff members from Division 6, which covers Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties, will be at the workshop to answer questions.

The department will adhere to COVID safety protocols such as social distancing and face coverings during the workshop

NCDOT’s Chief Engineer’s Office and the department’s Office of Civil Rights began organizing the quarterly outreach events last year for disadvantaged business enterprises. To learn more about the disadvantaged business enterprise outreach initiative, visit www.ncdot.gov.