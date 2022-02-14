LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is pleased to announce the officers elected for the Student Government Association.

Students elected Vicente Nieves Lopez as their SGA President for 2022. Lopez states that he hopes that during his presidency that he will be able to change how the faculty-staff-student life is on campus.

“I came to RCC because I wanted to stay close to home and because I felt like this was a friendly, safe place,” said Lopez, who is studying air conditioning, heating, and ventilation. “I want to make the campus feel more like home for students.”

Also elected were Chelsey Hunt, who will serve as the Vice President and Lyndsi Barton, who will serve as Secretary. Both say that they hope to increase student activity on campus, get more students involved, increasing student life overall.

“I didn’t want to go to a 4-year school,” said Chelsea, a student in the Information Technology program. “I enjoy the smaller classes at RCC, I don’t think I could have learned as much if I were in a class with 100 other students. The learning environment here has been very good. I just hope to motivate more students to participate more and get involved.”

Lyndsi, who is enrolled in the nursing program, agrees, stating that “I came to RCC to be close to home and because RCC has one of the best nursing programs in North Carolina. But I don’t want to see students just go to class and go home. Student life is important for the overall college experience, and there are lots of ways you can get involved.”

SGA will be kicking off activities next week to get more students involved on campus by sponsoring RCC Kindness Week.

Monday, February 14, students are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day by wearing pink or red, and then joining SGA for pizza in the Student Center at 11:30 a.m. Other activities are scheduled throughout the week, students are encouraged to check their student email accounts for details or see the graphic below.