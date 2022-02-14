About 60 senior adults attended a Valentine’s party Saturday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

Mary T. Hammonds, an assisted living resident in the Wesley Pines Retirement Community, is all smiles Monday after a special delivery of treats from the “Cupid Cart of Valentines.”

Kindergartener Khloe Hunt poses for a photo on Monday as she colors a Valentine’s Day coloring page at Rowland-Norment Elementary School.

Crystal Lambert, a first grade teacher at Rowland-Norment Elementary School, left, helps a student with his Sweet Tart heart graph craft on Monday.

LUMBERTON — Valentine’s Day was celebrated by many in Robeson County in various ways on Monday.

Rowland-Norment Elementary School students made crafts Monday including a Sweet Tart heart graph which measured the quantity, shape and color of candies, according to Joanna Cole, the school’s principal. Students also could be seen coloring and writing things they loved on cupcake-shaped crafts.

Also on Monday, residents at Greenbrier assisted living facility in Fairmont took part in “Valentine’s on Wheels” event around 3 p.m., said Cigi Sparks, Communications manager for Affinity Living Group, which manages the facility.

“In partnership with New Beginnings Learning Center and Rosenwald Elementary School, residents were provided with Valentine’s Gift Baskets and hand-written cards. Community leadership ‘wheeled’ the gifts around the community, making a special visit at each resident’s door. After each resident received their delivery, the community hosted a Valentine’s social featuring heart themed snacks and refreshments,” Sparks said in a statement.

“We’re so thankful for our community partners who helped make our residents feel loved today,” said LaSheta White, executive director of Greenbrier.

Wesley Pines Retirement Community offered treats and a special menu for lunch, according to Amy Shooter, director of Sales and Marketing.

A “Cupid Cart of Valentines” brought smiles to several residents as they received treats, cards and cookies, according to Shooter.

The retirement community issued a statement on Facebook thanking the following organizations for their help in the effort: St. Pauls High School Honor Society,

Magnolia Elementary School, Girl Scouts and Wesley Pines Community Life Services.

“We appreciate the love shown to our residents today and everyday!” the post reads.

However, senior adults in the town of Fairmont celebrated on Saturday ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The town sponsored a Valentine’s party Saturday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center in which about 60 senior adults attended, according to Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp.

“They played bingo, enjoyed delicious refreshments prepared by caterer Mendy Lee, and enjoyed a student fashion show with FHS [Fairmont High School] student models,” Kemp said.

Kemp told The Robesonian that similar events will be held in the Heritage Center each month starting March 12.

“Our seniors are one of our most precious assets and it is a joy to organize and host these social events for them,” Kemp said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]