Target tax season opening date is Feb. 28

Tax law changes included in last year’s budget delayed the Department of Revenue’s finalization of tax forms, updates for tax systems, and approval of tax preparation software, the agency said on Monday.

Accurately processing 2021 tax year returns and issuing refunds in timely manner is a priority for the DOR, according to a Monday press release.

DOR staff are working continuously on testing and certification requirements that are necessary in order to open the NC tax season and have made significant progress. The target date to open the tax season is the week of Feb. 28.

Taxpayers can expect to begin to receive refunds in early April.

“We continue to encourage taxpayers to file electronically,” the NCDOR said in a statement.

“Specifically, in regards to certifying tax preparation software, our staff is working diligently to approve these requests. Tax software providers are notified by DOR once their software is approved, thus allowing taxpayers to begin filing their tax returns. Some software products have already been approved,” according to the NCDOR.

The list of approved tax preparation software products for businesses can be found at ncdor.gov. The list of approved tax software products for individual income tax can be foundon the agency’s website.

Other products are being approved on a daily basis. Taxpayers should routinely check to confirm if their tax preparation software has been approved.

North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. Th department administers the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner, according to the NCDOR.