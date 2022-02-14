LUMBERTON — A pedestrian died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Lowe Road near Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Latoya Lynn Rogers, 39, of Pembroke, died after being struck by a 1966 Ford LTD operated by 36-year-old Bradley George Brigman, of Clio, South Carolina, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Lowe Road near N.C. 711 about 2.70 miles west of Lumberton.

Trooper J.R. Oxendine responded to the collision about 9:09 p.m. Sunday.

“Mr. Brigman was not impaired and speed was not a factor,” Locklear said in a statement.

Rogers had been walking in the roadway prior to the crash, he said. She was wearing dark clothing.

Brigman was not injured in the crash, according to Locklear.