ALBEMARLE – Monarch, a leading statewide provider of behavioral health services in North Carolina, recently received certification as a Care Management Agency from the State of North Carolina.

As a CMA, Monarch will provide integrated, collaborative care to Medicaid beneficiaries with serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries who are served through the state’s Tailored Plans which are scheduled to launch on Dec. 1. The organization serves several North Carolina counties like Robeson County and has a location in Lumberton.

The certification comes after a rigorous application process with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and a site review conducted by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Monarch was the first organization in the state to complete a site review and among the first to receive the CMA certification.

“As a longtime provider of comprehensive behavioral health services, Monarch is uniquely positioned to provide Care Management Agency services to North Carolinians,” said President and CEO Peggy Terhune, Ph.D. “With over six decades of experience, this certification speaks to our strength and capabilities in providing services to people who need it most. We look forward to leading the way in this new model of care.”

Monarch is one of the few behavioral health providers in North Carolina with direct care management experience having launched similar services in 2018 as part of the state’s first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in Stanly County and in 2021 as the provider partner in a care management agency pilot project with Alliance Health.

The organization plans to provide Care Management Agency services across all 100 North Carolina counties for each of the state’s six Tailored Plans using a strategic, team-based approach to care coordination.

Established in 1958, Monarch provides support statewide in North Carolina to thousands of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness and substance use disorders. The organization is nationally accredited by The Joint Commission. To learn more about how Monarch provides support, call 866-272-7826 or visit www.MonarchNC.org.