LUMBERTON — In a week that Robeson County hit a somber milestone locally in the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of new cases dropped substantially for the second time in the last three weeks.

Robeson County surpassed 500 virus-related deaths; this includes eight reported between Feb. 8 and Monday by the Robeson County Health Department, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 503. Eight deaths matches the number reported from Feb. 1-7 after the number declined the previous two weeks.

There have been 21,675 North Carolinians whose deaths were associated with COVID (as of Monday),” county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. “Robeson County represents 1.1% of the state’s total population. The county’s share of the total deaths would be 238 — so at 503 we are well over double the anticipated amount of deaths associated with the virus.”

The county’s case rate, however, presents much more positive news; 613 new cases were reported from Feb. 8-14, down from 1,539 from Feb. 1-7 — a 60.1% decline over one week, and an 82.6% decline from the 3,525 cases in a one-week period from Jan. 18-24, just three weeks ago.

There have now been 41,739 total COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since March 2020.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 20.8% over the last 14 days and 17.4% over the last seven days, Smith said. While this is still far more than the stated 5% goal, it continues a steady decline from the 35.2% rate from Jan. 11-24.

“Transmission is still high for all of North Carolina, but it is certainly improving,” Smith said.

There have been 60,507 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, or 46% of the population; 54,239 second doses have been administered, or 42%. The number of new vaccinations has slowed to be consistently less than 200 per week.

There have been 19,541 booster shots administered in Robeson County.

Vaccinations for children under age 5 were expected to begin next week, but that has been delayed, Smith said, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration collects more data.

“Many people have wondered if the science had taken a backseat in the decision making process as it relates to the vaccine usage and this move reinforces the proper route of approval,” Smith said. “This is a relatively moot point in Robeson County where only 6% of the 5 to 11 year old children are fully vaccinated — at that rate very few younger children will get vaccinated. The pediatric offices and health department were in the first wave to receive the vaccine — drug stores cannot administer to children under age three.”

The schedule for a potential fourth dose for immunocompromised individuals has changed, and affected persons should check with their provider to see how it impacts them, Smith said.

UNC Health Southeastern reports 22 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday, down from 14 on Feb. 8. Of those patients, 14 are unvaccinated. Three individuals are currently in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators, all of whom are unvaccinated.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 16 active cases among its student body on campus as of late Monday, down from 38 on Feb. 7, with nine active cases among its faculty and staff, down from 18, and none among subcontractors, down from one.

There have been 20 new student-body cases, seven new faculty and staff cases and no new subcontractor case reported between Feb. 1-7. For the spring semester, there have been 178 student-body cases, 120 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 44,303 new cases between Feb. 9 and Tuesday, down from the 68,401 cases reported from Feb. 2-8. There have been 2,543,260 total cases in North Carolina over the course of the pandemic.

There were 510 virus-related deaths reported in the state between Feb. 9 and Tuesday, a marginal increase from the 508 reported between Feb. 2-8. The state’s pandemic death toll is currently 21,835.

There are 3,042 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state as of Tuesday, down from 3,956 on Feb. 8 and 5,055 on Jan. 25.

There have been 6,313,101 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state, or 65% of the state’s population, as of Tuesday; 5,874,280 individuals have received two doses, or 61%.

There have been 3,052,349 booster doses administered as of Tuesday; this accounts for 48% of the vaccinated population.