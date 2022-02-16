FAIRMONT — Commissioners heard plans Tuesday from a land owner to address hurdles related to a future housing project in town.

Justin Hempstead, who has purchased 40 acres of land off Industrial Drive and N.C. 41, told commissioners in January that he plans to place multi-family housing units such as apartments and a possible retail business on the land.

But, there is no sewer extension and the town does not have the money nor manpower to make that happen, Town Manager Hank Raper told The Robesonian.

Hempstead returned Tuesday to request that his plans concerning annexation of the land be passed along to the town’s Planning Board.

“However, what we are looking to do is bring residential housing here to the Fairmont community and actually help the community by bringing in additional revenue, revenue streams the community could use by adding more families to the town of Fairmont,” Hempstead said.

“One of the ways that I would like to fund this if at all possible is through the CDBG, Community Development Block Grant, which would actually be brought about from the town of Fairmont,” he said.

Mayor Charles Kemp told Hempstead the town manager would be in touch to put his “request in motion.”

Raper previously told The Robesonian the town would help find grants to fund the sewer extension.

Bid for property

Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a bid of $8,000 from Fairmont resident George Alliss for a 1.67 acre parcel behind his home on Dogwood Drive. The parcel is part of land owned by the town near the Brown Street sewer lift station. Commissioner Clarence McNeill was not present during the meeting.

“It’s a tree lot along a drainage ditch,” Raper said.

Public comments

Fairmont resident Nate Thompson thanked Kemp for responding to his November 2021 request concerning the possibility of a commissioner residing outside of the town’s limits and whether or not it was allowed. Thompson said that Kemp had told him the town attorney would look into the matter.

Thompson said he has heard rumors in the community.

“I’m very, very much concerned,” Thompson said. “… I’ll probably do some of my own research and what not to find out what’s really going on with this.”

Kemp told Thompson that he could speak with Town Attorney Jessica Scott about the matter after the meeting.

Melody Wilson also spoke of several matters during a public comment session including rumors concerning the commissioner.

“What I don’t understand is if the work is getting done, why are there so many problems,” she said. “If you have a problem within your — in your organization work it out with your organization. But if the work is getting done in your community, let the work get done.”

Commissioner Terry Evans called for the resignation of Commissioner Heather Seibles during the January board of commissioners meeting, according to town officials.

A reporter for The Robesonian was not present at that meeting.

“Commissioner Seibles made a motion to go into closed session at 7:28 p.m. to prevent the disclosure of information that is deemed privileged or confidential as determined by General Statue 143-318.10(e) and to personnel as permitted under General Statute 143-318.11(a)(6),” according to meeting minutes for the Jan. 18 meeting. No action was taken.

Seibles did not wish to comment about the matter on Tuesday.

Other matters

In other matters, commissioners also approved a record retention schedule, which concerns disposal of records as allowed by state law.

Also during the meeting, commissioners approved a budget amendment for fiscal year 2021-22. The funding came from several revenue sources including funding from the sale of fixed assets like vehicles, and funding related to Hurricane Matthew impacts.

The amendment allocates the funding to be spent on repairs to a boom truck, the purchase of a new loader and more, according to information in the amendment to the budget ordinance.

Raper told The Robesonian that the town received Hurricane Matthew-related funding about two weeks ago.

Kemp also said he was saddened to hear of the “sudden passing” of Eric Thompson, who served as a former commissioner on the board.

“I just want to say my condolences to Eric Thompson’s family,” Wilson said during the public comments session of the meeting.

Wilson told commissioners she used to work for Eric Thompson and described him as a well-respected man in the town.

“I just — I really feel for not just his family, but the community at this time,” she said.

After emerging from a closed door session to discuss personnel, commissioners took no action.