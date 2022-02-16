LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has received the green light from the North Carolina Community College System to take the next steps towards launching a new medical sonography program on its main campus in Lumberton.

The college will now move forward in seeking approval from its regional accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer the program.

The request to start a medical sonography program began in November 2019, during an advisory committee meeting for the Radiography program. One member stated, “this area has a hard time attracting and keeping ultrasound techs, so graduates from the program if offered at RCC, would likely be residents who would be willing to stay local to fill sonography vacancies.”

As the college engaged with the planning process, RCC received letters of support from UNC Health Southeastern, Cape Fear Valley Health Hoke Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, and McLeod Health.

One letter stated, “the demand for sonographers has reached a point, forcing organizations to compete financially, through travel companies, to obtain short term coverage.”

The need for the program quickly became evident, and officials at Robeson Community College moved into action.

“Based on the feedback we received, we worked diligently with our health professional partners to build a strong case for the program, as well as worked internally to make sure the program aligned with our mission, our vision, and our strategic plan,” said Dr. Elliott, Vice President and Chief Academic and Student Service Officer for RCC.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for medical sonographers is expected to increase 19% by 2030. The increase is being driven by an aging baby-boomer population which will need sonographers to diagnose medical conditions such as blood clots and heart disease.

In May 2020, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the median salary for sonographers was $75,920.

“We are looking forward to adding another academic program that will greatly aid our community and be a rewarding career choice for prospective students and those looking for a career change,” stated Dr. Elliott. “Students interested can begin completing their general education classes in anticipation of potentially enrolling in January 2023, pending approval of SACSCOC, of course.”

For more information about the medical sonography program, students are asked to contact V. Scott Lamm, Dean of University Transfer and Health Sciences at RCC, at [email protected] or 910-272-3517.