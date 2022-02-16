LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education will meet next week.

The commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the first floor of the Robeson County Administration Center.

The center is located at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

The School Board will hold a special-called meeting Tuesday at PSRC Central Office.

The meeting can be viewed by the public at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-NFtacurEo.

Among items to be discussed at the meeting are New Markets Tax Credit, Planetarium funding, COVID-19 mask mandates and needs-based grant application approval.