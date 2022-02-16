LUMBERTON — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was the keynote speaker at the Robeson County Republican Party’s inaugural Lincoln Reagan Dinner held recently at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

Named for two U.S. presidents “who best represent America’s conservative leadership,” the Lincoln Reagan Dinner, held Jan. 31, served as an opportunity to bring together the elected officials, community leaders, business professionals, and hometown supporters who adhere to Constitutional Conservatism and Republican Party values across the United States.

This year’s dinner chair was Susan Anderson who brought together a group of volunteers to create the event. A crowd of 200 were greeted by former N.C. House of Representative member and Robeson County GOP Chairman G.L. Pridgen. Rev. Jeff Broadwell of the Zion Hill Baptist Church gave the invocation while Rev. LeRoy Burke led the Pledge of Allegiance. Brooklyn Oxendine, member of the newly formed Robeson County Federation of Teenage Republicans sang the National Anthem.

Dr. Phillip Stephens, vice chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party, served as master of ceremonies and introduced local and state elected officials in attendance.

After the meal the crowd was brought up to date on statewide Republican news by John Steward, chair of the NC Republican Party, 9th Congressional District; and Abigail Blue, N.C. Republican Party Regional Field director, who spoke of the efforts of the Republican National Committee’s establishment of a Community Center in Pembroke.

The center, which is the 21st the RNC has opened, was placed in Pembroke as an effort to engage voters in the Lumbee Tribe as well as the Robeson County community. This is the first community center to focus on a American Indian community in the country.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s introduction included showing the viral video of his 2018 speech before the Greensboro City County. In the speech, Robinson spoke of the rights of the average citizen to own guns to protect themselves and their families. Following the video, He received statewide support which led him to become North Carolina’s first black lieutenant governor.

At the Lincoln Reagan Dinner, Robinson said there is a necessity for conservative values, which are the battle to end indoctrination in schools, defending the Second Amendment and standing up for law enforcement.

The Robeson County GOP meetings take place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information on the local Republican party visit www.robeson.nc.gop and www.facebook.com/RobesonGOP.