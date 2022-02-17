LUMBERTON — No one was injured Thursday in two separate fires in Lumberton.

Lumberton firefighters responded about 10:11 a.m. to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office after a car caught fire in the parking lot, according to Johnathan Inman, battalion chief at Lumberton Fire Department. The scene was cleared about 10:41 a.m.

“The fire was confined to the engine compartment,” he told The Robesonian.

Isaiah Bowens, of Fairmont, could be seen standing by as firefighters assessed and extinguished his vehicle.

He told The Robesonian he was “just a little lost for words.”

“Luckily, I am here at the Sheriff’s Department,” he said.

Bowens said he was parking his vehicle when he noticed excessive smoke.

He tried to get inside and get water to put the fire out himself, Bowens said. Then, deputies came to his aid.

Prior to the firefighters’ arrival, smoke billowed from beneath the hood of the van as a sheriff’s deputy and detention officer both armed with fire extinguishers responded just after 10 a.m.

Staff members from the Robeson County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office stood by briefly as officers worked to extinguish the fire. One Robeson County EMS vehicle responded and within a matter of minutes, the Lumberton Fire Department responded.

Bowens told The Robesonian the vehicle had an oil leak around the engine’s seal, and the engine caught fire. He had planned to repair the vehicle the day before, but did not get to it.

In a separate instance, fire department personnel responded about 9:47 a.m. to a structure fire on Hedge Drive in Lumberton, Inman said.

“On our arrival, they had fire in the attic space,” he said.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire, but were not injured, Inman said. They had exited the home before the firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire “appears to be electrical,” he said.

Firefighters had to remove about 20% of insulation and some portions of the ceiling in two rooms, Inman said. He estimated the loss at $5,000.

Firefighters cleared the scene about 10:58 p.m., he added.

The Red Cross was contacted to render aid to the family, Inman said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]