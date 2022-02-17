LUMBERTON — Main Street Lumberton has scheduled its quarterly Downtown Clean Sweep from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The Clean Sweep will begin in the parking lot across from Adelio’s Italian Restaurant, where bags and gloves will be provided. City government will coordinate with its maintenance staff to remove trash and debris once the sweep is complete.

Group and individuals alike are needed to assist in cleaning the surrounding areas in downtown Lumberton. The sweep will be held in preparation for the annual Rumba on the Lumber, scheduled to take place on March 1 in the Downtown Lumberton Plaza.