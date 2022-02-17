Officials encourage mandates in schools be lifted by March 7

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging school boards and local governments to lift mask mandates as COVID metrics show improvement.

During a Thursday afternoon briefing, it was recommended by officials that the mask mandates in schools be lifted by March 7 if improving COVID trends continue.

The decision is to be made at the discretion of local governments, according to Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary.

State health officials stated that hospitalizations were down during the past several weeks and the Omicron variant is less severe.

There were 5,206 people hospitalized with COVID on Jan. 26, which has continued to drop, according to the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard. There were 2,711 people hospitalized on Wednesday.

“We’re at the point in the pandemic when the health officials say that lifting the mask mandates may be the right thing for them to do,” the governor said of schools.

The date gives people time to get vaccinated ahead of changes, according to Kinsley.

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day-to-day life,” Cooper said in a statement. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”

Public Schools of Robeson County

The Public Schools of Robeson County has required masks inside of classrooms and buildings since students returned to in-person instruction on March 1, 2021.

The PSRC Board of Education revisits the masking policy each month and votes on the option to keep masking requirements in place or lift them.

Most recently, during a Feb. 8 meeting, board members voted 8-2 to keep masking in place. School Board members Randy Lawson and Dwayne Smith voted in opposition.

The decision was ultimately made concerning cases and the county’s vaccination rate, according to Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services at PSRC.

Lawson told the board he continues to get calls from parents who desire for their children to have a choice. Smith said he did not have an answer for parents who ask why their vaccinated children must wear masks.

However, the board will revisit the idea next week during a special-called meeting Tuesday, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief Communications officer.

Free the Smiles Act

The N.C. House and Senate passed Free the Smiles Act Thursday that gives control to parents regarding masking requirements for their children in schools.

“All health care decisions for our students belong with their parents, not with politicians or bureaucrats. No one cares about these children more than their parents, and no one is better-suited to make these decisions,” said Tim Moore, North Carolina House Speaker, in a prepared statement.

“This action is long overdue. While politicians have failed to roll back these onerous restrictions that have resulted in learning loss, young children have paid the heaviest price for ongoing mandates and restrictions that are simply not based on science or current data,” Moore said.

N.C. Sen. Danny Britt also voted in favor of the act.

“I think it’s a decision we need to leave up to the parents,” Britt said.

Vaccines

“NCDHHS has always been committed to using the right tools at the right time to combat COVID-19 and chart a course for us all to get back to the people, experiences, and places we love,” said Secretary Kinsley. “At this time, the most effective tools are vaccines and boosters. Everyone five and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine and everyone 12 and older should get a booster as soon as they are eligible. It’s not too late to vaccinate.”

As of Thursday afternoon, North Carolina had administered more than 15.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 71% of the adult population fully vaccinated. About 75% of adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 96% of North Carolinians 65 and up. About 51% of eligible adults have received their booster shot.

State residents can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). To find a nearby vaccine provider, visit NCDHHS’ website and click Find a Vaccine Provider under the Vaccines tab. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.