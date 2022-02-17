PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council gave two internet providers the go-ahead Thursday to provide high-speed service along tribal lands.

The council unanimously approved a resolution of consent and support for the Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation (Focus Broadband) and Charter Communications (Spectrum) to build and provide high-speed internet in areas designated as Lumbee Tribal territory lands throughout Robeson, Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland counties.

The council also approved the construction of a network for the proliferation of high-speed internet service in the public right-of-way of Lumbee lands and offered support for the two providers in obtaining grants to achieve the goal.

“A significant number of homes and businesses are currently without access to fast, reliable, high-speed internet … this lack of access to high-speed internet has put our tribe and specifically our school students and children at a significant disadvantage,” read Gerald Goolsby, chair of the Economic Development Committee, from the ordinances.

Councilman Richard Jones told councilmembers this is good news for the Lumbee Tribe.

“This should set a precedent for any company that wants to do business on the Lumbee Tribe, with the Lumbee Tribe, that would create a land acknowledgment. I think this is really a happy day for the tribe,” Jones said.

In financial matters, the council approved the first amendment to the current year’s budget to include more than $5 million in funds left over from the previous fiscal year’s budget. The funds will be used to increase the Home Replacement, Home Ownership Maintenance, Dream Catcher Communities and Vehicle Maintenance line items on the current 2021-22 fiscal year budget, said Pam Hunt, chair of the Finance Committee of the Lumbee Tribal Council.

The largest increase will be the Dream Catcher item. An additional $3,693,452.83 will be placed in the budget bringing the new total to $4,866,298.83.

An additional $180,000 was added to the Home Replacement item, making the new total $680,000; $600,000 was added to Homeownership Maintenance, making the new total $1,125,000; and the Vehicle Maintenance budget was doubled and now totals $100,000.

Ethics report and decisions

No sanctions will be placed on three complaints brought before the Ethics Committee, said Dewey McNeill, the committee’s chair, during a report.

A complaint was filed against Joshua Malcolm, who was a Lumbee Tribal Supreme Court justice, by Ron Oxendine. McNeill said the matter was dismissed because the council does not have the authority to address the tribe’s supreme court.

Two complaints about conflict of interest involving council members Marshirl Lockler and Wendy Moore were also dismissed. Locklear’s complaint dismal came after a review determined there was no was conflict. Moore’s matter was dismissed because she asked for recusal on the matter via email prior to the matter being discussed.

Community comments

During the community comments portion of the meeting, former Lumbee Tribal Council speaker Anita Blanks called on council members to create an ordinance mandating responses from the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe.

“I would like to know when you all are going to set some parameters for our Supreme Court as far as hearing cases,” Blanks said. “If they’re not going to respond to the complainant let them (those issuing the complaint) know that they’re not going to hear it and why they’re not going to hear it. Those type of things.”

Blanks said that she has personally submitted several cases to the Supreme Court that received no response.

“Not we’re going to hear it, we’re not going to hear it, kiss my foot, nothing and I acquired several times,” Blanks said. “Currently, they are just not hearing, not responding, to cases.”

Blanks said when she was on council, an ordinance was proposed to address the matter.

“It didn’t come out of committee, unfortunately, but I’m hoping you all do better than we did.”

