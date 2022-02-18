LUMBERTON — A Creedmoor teen died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on N.C. 72 about 4.2 miles east of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper M.J. Miles responded Thursday about 9:14 p.m. to the crash, according to a NCSHP official.

Kathryn Hunt, 19, died after the 2005 Toyota passenger car she was operating traveled off the roadway to the right, then off the roadway to the left after she overcorrected. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to the NCSHP. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Hunt was not wearing a seat belt, but was not ejected, according to the Highway Patrol. Impairment was not suspected.