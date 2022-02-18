Funds support cotton production, marketing and research

RALEIGH – North Carolina cotton growers will vote March 31 on whether to continue a checkoff program that supports their industry.

The referendum would authorize an assessment of up to $1.20 per bale of cotton, however, the North Carolina Cotton Producers Association board of directors plans to continue the assessment at the current rate of $1 per bale. If approved the assessment would be in effect for another six years.

The checkoff program supports improvements in cotton production, marketing and research, and also promotes the general interests of North Carolina’s cotton industry.

All North Carolina cotton producers who planted the crop in 2021 are eligible to vote in the referendum at their county Cooperative Extension office on March 31. Polling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If the referendum is approved, the assessment would continue to be collected by the gin and sent to the N.C. Cotton Producers Association, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville.