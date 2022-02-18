FAIRMONT — From the sidelines to the classroom, one educator’s journey continues to enrich his own life and impact the lives of many students.

Michael Baker is a science teacher at Fairmont High School, where he also serves as the school’s athletic director.

But, his career in the classroom came after a disappointment on the basketball court.

Baker’s career took an alternate direction after he was cut during tryouts for the Washington Bullets team following his college graduation.

“I came home to train with the intention of trying out [for the Washington Bullets] the following year,” he said.

Baker was then given a chance to work in the school system and the basketball program, which changed his life.

“This connection with young people led me to want to help them have some of the opportunities that I had,” he said.

Thus, his career as a teacher and coach began.

His 41-year career as an educator began at Fairmont Middle School where he served as a teacher assistant in an Exceptional Children’s class and as the In School Suspension coordinator, he said.

“After completing my certification, I was moved to Fairmont High School where I have been teaching science for 35 years,” Baker said.

Baker continues to motivate students to hustle both athletically and in the classroom.

During his time at the school, he has served as a volleyball and basketball coach.

“The most important part of teaching, to me, is motivating students to dig deep and discover abilities they didn’t even know they had,” he said.

The lifelong Fairmont resident said one of his favorite labs involves students who work in different teams to construct rollercoasters.

“After completing the task, one class was able to take a field trip to an amusement park where they observed and rode a roller coaster,” he said.

“They were able to successfully calculate speed, velocity, and acceleration. The ride operators were amazed at how much they understood about the operation of the ride!” Baker added.

To be an effective teacher, one must be “genuinely caring and approachable with a good sense of humor,” Baker said.

“Sometimes teachers have to push themselves out of their comfort zone and get creative to meet the needs of their students. We learn, adjust, and ‘borrow’ good ideas as we go,” he said.

The career also comes with challenges and with the help of modern technology, teachers can be reached 24/7 by students, he said.

“Many people seem to think teaching is an easy job with summers and weekends off but you are never really off …,” he said. “Also, much time is spent thinking about ways to improve.”

Though teaching comes with its challenges, it is still a rewarding vocation, he said.

“You won’t become a millionaire but teaching will enrich your life in so many ways!” Baker added.

When he’s not teaching students or overseeing athletic activities, Baker told The Robesonian he enjoys reading, exercising and of course watching and attending sporting events.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]