Robeson County is organizing several Clean & Green events through April 30 with an Earth Day theme.

Earth Day is April 22, but Robeson County officials are organizing Clean and Green events on March 19.

During the first event, First Responders through the Robeson County Sheriff’s office, will launch Operation Spring Cleaning. County Commissioners will host cleanups in their districts throughout the county.

During the month of April, school children through the fourth grade will participate in a Trash Talk curriculum.

Schools and local municipalities will recognize Earth Day on April 22.

The Clean & Green Events will culminate with two weeks of cleanup efforts April 16-30 When the North Carolina Department of Transportation will host a Clean Litter Sweep.

For more information on how to get involved in the Clean & Green Events, contact Robeson County Solid Waste at 910-865-3348.