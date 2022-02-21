LUMBERTON — Court officials recently continued the case of a 57-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 30 fatal crash.

Howard McNair, of McPhail Road in Lumberton, has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, habitual impaired driving, felony flee to elude arrest, larceny of motor vehicle, driving while impaired, failing to stop for blue lights and siren, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, left of center, failure to wear seatbelt and failure to burn headlights, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

He remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

McNair’s case was scheduled to be heard in court on Friday, but was continued, according to court officials. His new day in court will take place on May 20.

Lumberton resident Cynthia Coe, 55, lost her life after the white Hyundai Elantra she was driving on Second Street toward Water Street was hit head-on by a silver Ford Mustang operated by McNair, according to the LPD. Coe and her passenger 36-year-old Jennifer Thompson of Lumberton were transported to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center with serious injuries, where Coe later died.

Coe was employed as a newspaper carrier for The Robesonian, where she worked periodically for about 13 years.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]