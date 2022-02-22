LUMBERTON — The two-week candidate filing period for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections is set to resume Thursday, after a nearly three-month postponement.

On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which had begun Dec. 6, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to Tuesday, May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office, according to the state Board of Elections. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible.

The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1 and the filing period ends on March 4.

Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notices of Candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

Where to file

Candidates who should file with their county board of elections include N.C. Senate, N.C. House of Representatives and all county and municipal offices.

Primary candidates for the following offices will file with the State Board of Elections: U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Supreme Court justice, judge of the N.C. Court of Appeals, superior court judge, district court judge and district attorney.

Candidates filing with the State Board will file at the Governor James G. Martin Building, 4381 Trinity Road, Raleigh, located on the N.C. State Fairgrounds. This is a change in location, as candidate filing in December was held in the Exposition Center, also on the Fairgrounds.

Candidates filing with the State Board may file from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all business days during the filing period, except for Friday, March 4, when filing is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Filings will take place during the Robeson County Board of Elections’ normal business hours from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on weekdays.

The RCBOE is located at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton and can be reached by phone at 910-671-3080.

Candidates can find more information on the State Board of Elections’ website under the tab Running for Office.

Filing fees are required for all offices, unless a candidate has submitted a valid petition in lieu of paying a filing fee, and the petition has been certified. For more information, visit he NCSBE’s website and type Filing Fees into the search bar.

Seats up for reelection

Among seats up for grabs in local elections are Lumberton City Council Member Precinct 2, Melissa Robinson, Precinct 3, John Carroll, Precinct 5, John Cantey, and Precinct 8, Owen Thomas; Robeson County Board of Commissioners seats for District 2, Pauline Campbell, District 4, Faline Dial, District 6, David Edge, and District 8, Lance Herndon; Robeson County Board of Education District 2, Brenda Fairley-Ferebee; District 3, Linda Emanuel; District 6, Mike Smith, and District 8, Dwayne Smith; Robeson County Clerk Of Superior Court Shelena Smith; Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins; Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott; and Town of St. Pauls Council Member District 1, John Gudauskas Jr., District 2, Annie Stephens, District 3, Debra Inman, and District 4, Donna Patterson.

The terms of N.C. Sen. Danny Britt and U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop also will be up.

Local filings

Fourteen individuals have already filed for election at local Robeson County Board of Elections office during the three days of filing in December.

Burnis Wilkins filed for reelection as the Robeson County sheriff.

Incumbents Pauline Campbell, David Edge and Lance Herndon also filed for reelection for their seats on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners. Sandy Bowen filed as challenger for the District 4 seat, held by Faline Dial.

The Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court contest will be a competitive one during the May primaries with Incumbent Shelena Smith and challenger Jamaica Campbell filing for the spot.

Three candidates so far have filed for seats on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County. Candidates include Tre’ Britt, filing for the District 8 seat held by Dwayne Smith. Incumbent Brenda Fairley Ferebee and challenger Melissa Ocean have also filed for the District 2 seat up for grabs on the board.

Lumberton City Council incumbents John Carroll and Owen Thomas have placed their bids for reelection. Rhandi Cooper has filed for the District 5 seat currently held by John Cantey.

Incumbent John Gudauskas Jr. is the sole filing candidate thus far in the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners race.

State filings

Four women have filed in Raleigh for seats on the District 16B court, which encompasses Robeson County.

Judge Brooke Clark, a Democrat, has filed for reelection for Seat 1 on the bench. Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre is also seeking reelection for Seat 3.

Robeson County Assistant District Attorneys MaryJane Richardson and Leah Britt Lanier have placed their bids for Seat 2 on the District Court.

Jarrod Lowery has placed his name in the running for the District 47 seat on the N.C. House of Representative. The seat is currently held by Charles Graham, who has announced that he will seek election for North Carolina’s 9th congressional district, held by Dan Bishop, who has filed for reelection onto the seat.

Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. has filed for reelection for District 26, which includes Robeson County.

The following are important 2022 Primary dates and deadlines:

• March 28 — The date by which the boards of elections must make available absentee ballots, unless reduced by five days

• April 22 — Civilian voter registration deadline for the primary

• April 28 — One-stop, in-person early voting period begins for the primary

• May 10 — Deadline for civilians to submit an absentee ballot request form for the primary

• May 14 — One-stop, in-person early voting period ends at 3 p.m. for the primary

• May 17 — Election Day for the primary and civilian absentee ballot return deadline