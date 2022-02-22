LUMBERTON — The steady decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County during the month since the record-breaking case counts of mid- to late-January continued over the last week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 416 new virus cases between Feb. 15 and Monday, down from 613 from Feb. 8-14. There have been 42,156 total virus cases in the county over the duration of the pandemic.

In just one month’s time, Robeson County has dropped to a few hundred cases per week from the 3,525 cases between Jan. 18-24, a pandemic record for the county.

Four new virus-related deaths were reported from Feb. 15 to Monday, down from eight between Feb. 8-14; the county’s pandemic death toll is now 505.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 13.5% over the last 14 days and 9.52% over the last seven days, according to county Health Department Director Bill Smith. While one of these figures is nearly double the stated goal of 5% and the other is nearly triple that, this is still a vast improvement from January figures consistently over 30%. The seven-day positivity rate dropped by half, from 17.4% during the Feb. 8-14 period.

There have been 60,597 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, which accounts for 46% of the county’s population, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics as of Tuesday; this includes just 90 first doses administered in the county between Feb. 16 and Tuesday. There have been 54,407 second doses, or 42%, and 19,747 booster doses administered in Robeson County.

“The 5- to 11-year-old children are now at 7% fully vaccinated (in Robeson County) — the only positive vaccination movement seen racially or by age,” Smith said. “Governor Jared Polis of Colorado summed up the whole vaccination debate when he stated tripled dosed individuals have a 96% lower death rate and double dosed individuals have an 85% lower death rate. Robeson has seen about 25% of its vaccinated population get a booster, but vaccines remain plentiful.”

UNC Health Southeastern reports 13 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of Tuesday, down from 22 on Feb. 15. Of those patients, seven are unvaccinated. Two individuals are currently in the intensive care unit and two are on ventilators; in both groups, one of the individuals is vaccinated and one is not.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported five active cases among its student body on campus as of late Monday, down from 16 on Feb. 14 and 38 on Feb. 8, with six active cases among its faculty and staff, down from nine, and none among subcontractors, the same figure as on Feb. 8.

There have been seven new student-body cases, five new faculty and staff cases and no new subcontractor case reported between Feb. 15-21. For the spring semester, there have been 185 student-body cases, 125 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 28,137 new cases between Feb. 16 and Tuesday, down from the 44,303 cases reported from Feb. 9-15. There have been 2,571,397 total cases in North Carolina over the course of the pandemic.

There were 461 virus-related deaths reported in the state between Feb. 16 and Tuesday, down from the 510 reported between Feb. 9-15. The state’s pandemic death toll is currently 22,296.

There are 2,215 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state as of Tuesday, down from 3,042 on Feb. 15 and 5,055 on Jan. 25.

There have been 6,322,156 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state, or 65% of the state’s population, as of Tuesday; 5,890,705 individuals have received two doses, or 61%.

There have been 3,079,877 booster doses administered as of Tuesday; this accounts for 48% of the vaccinated population.