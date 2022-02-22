A subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation to create about 385 jobs in Pembroke

Champion Homes will make a $13.2 million investment at its manufactured housing production facility located at 349 E. Railroad St. in Pembroke. The site, formerly occupied by Fleetwood Homes’ manufacturing facility, will employ more than 300 people.

PEMBROKE — A housing manufacturer plans to employ about 385 workers in a facility in Pembroke.

Champion Home Builders Inc. has selected Robeson County as the location of a manufactured housing production facility. The facility is located at 349 E. Railroad St. in Pembroke, at the site once occupied by a Fleetwood Homes manufacturing facility.

“Champion Homes considered several possible locations for this investment prior to making our choice Robeson County,” said Wade Lyall, executive vice president of Sales and Business Development.

“In Pembroke we found a site that met our facility needs, had access to strong workforce assets and was capable of serving a growing regional housing market. We are appreciative of North Carolina’s leaders who were willing to work closely with Champion to address our objectives for this expansion,” he said.

Champion Home Builders Inc., is a subsidiary of Skyline Champion Corporation, one of the largest homebuilders in North America. The company plans to invest up to $13.2 million at the location.

“We are excited about this opportunity in Robeson County and look forward to expanding our offerings to the community,” Lyall added.

Skyline Champion Corporation, the parent company of Champion Home Builders, Inc., is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family and multifamily sectors.

Local leaders react

“The Town of Pembroke is very excited to have Champion moving to the previous Fleetwood Industrial site,” said Pembroke Mayor Gregory Cummings. “Our community lost close to 600 jobs and a tremendous tax base when Fleetwood closed. This will be a great plus for the future of Pembroke and Robeson County.”

“On behalf of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, it gives me great pleasure to welcome Champion Home as an industrial partner to Robeson County. This investment will provide a brighter future for citizens of Robeson County in both tax base and jobs,” said Wixie Stephens, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial said the economic impact of the estimated 385 new jobs, which would come with an annual pay averaging $42,922, will be significant for the county.

“It further illustrates our ability to provide a qualified workforce,” Dial said. “Partnering with growing companies such as Champion will further strengthen our county’s workforce and the overall quality of life of our citizens.”

Recruitment

Recruiting Champion to Pembroke called for a team effort across local, state, and regional organizations.

“We’ve always relied on terrific partners to win new business and grow jobs, but this project called for an especially long list of allies and advocates,” said Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County’s Office of Economic Development.

County and town officials worked with Robeson Community College, Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the Robeson County Committee of 100, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Commerce in landing the project.

With the collaborative effort of this team, Champion will receive $1 million in CDBG Building Reuse funds to renovate the property to their needs, as well as $519,000 in training dollars through the N.C. Community College System’s Customized Training Program, and $300,000 in Sales Tax Exemption from N.C. Department of Revenue.

“Our key regional partners at NC’s Southeast also were instrumental in nurturing this exciting opportunity for Robeson County,” Jones said in a statement.

NC’s Southeast markets the region nationally and globally, while also providing technical assistance to the 18-county southeast region.

“The arrival of Champion adds obvious value in terms of direct job-creation and capital investment but could also generate new operational benefits for the region’s manufacturing economy, which includes a number of major names in consumer goods,” said Steve Yost, president of NC’s Southeast.

Jeff Etheridge, chairman of NC’s Southeast, said the collaboration that resulted in the arrival of Champion is part of a tradition of regional partnership that traces its roots to the organization’s founding in 1994.

“Trends come and go in business, but one constant that has withstood the test of time is the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that bind public and private leaders here at the local, state and regional levels,” Etheridge said. “Leadership matters in any kind of economic cycle, and it is what has always set NC’s Southeast apart.”

The Robeson County Economic Development Commission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the interests of Robeson County’s economy.

It works closely with municipal, county, regional and statewide partners and allies in embracing opportunities for job creation and economic investment through support for arriving and expanding companies. For additional information, visit www.robesoncountyoed.org.

A public-private partnership headquartered in Elizabethtown, N.C., NC’s Southeast links business leaders with county governments in seeking to “provide strong economic development leadership in southeastern North Carolina through innovative marketing and collaborative regional initiatives that will support the creation of new jobs, generate capital investment and secure new business locations.”

Member counties include Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Hoke, Lenoir, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and Wayne. For additional information, visit www.ncse.org.