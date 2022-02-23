No injuries resulted from the shooting

ST. PAULS — Police here are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the Tuesday shooting into a residence on East Broad Street.

The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, according to St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

The St. Pauls Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying and locating the person or people responsible.

The shooting took place about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when someone “opened fire with an automatic rifle” at the home, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Pauls police Capt. Seago or Lt. Rountree at 910-865-5155.

