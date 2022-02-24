LUMBERTON — Ten Robeson County people filed Thursday on the resumption of the two-week candidate filing period for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections.

On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which had begun Dec. 6, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections to May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Robeson County Commissioner District 4

Faline Dial

Faline Dial filed for reelection to her seat on the Robeson County commissioner board.

“I feel I have made a difference in the integrity and culture of the Board of Commissioners. Having served as Vice Chair in 2020 and Chair in 2021 is a testament to the trust my fellow Board Members have in my leadership,” Dial said.

She has served as the chair of the Transportation Advisory Committee and a Robeson Community College trustee. Dial also serves as a member of the Robeson County Clean and Green Committee. The incumbent commissioner is the owner of Speech N Progress Inc.

“Additionally, my leadership spanned the pandemic and I feel the county did an awesome job in keeping the employees and the services of the county moving forward … The dynamics of how the county runs is an ongoing learning experience and I look forward to continuing to learn more about the process,” Dial said.

“I hope my work as a Commissioner has spoken for itself and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve. Thank you to all the citizens of Robeson County for your support,” she added.

Robeson County Commissioner District 8

Curtis Mabe

Curtis Mabe filed Thursday for the District 8 Robeson County Commissioner seat.

Mabe is a lifelong resident of Parkton and member of Parkton Baptist Church.

He has owned Sandalwood Realty for 40 years, and has served as a licensed general contractor for 34 years at the company.

“It’s something I feel compelled to do,” he said of running in the race for commissioner seat.

Mabe said he’s like to see Robeson County’s economic standing improve.

“I feel like we have the potential to grow and move forward,” he said of Robeson County.

He also said that once I-295 (the Fayetteville Outer Loop) is completed, the county will have even more opportunities to grow.

Mabe also told The Robesonian that he is very family-oriented. Mabe has been married for 42 years to his wife Lillie Mabe. He also has a son, Curtis Jr. and grandson, Cameron.

Tina Herring

Tina Herring, who has lived in St. Pauls for more than 30 years, is seeking the District 8 seat on the county commissioner board.

Herring said St. Pauls needs more businesses, and she plans to address that area if elected.

“We need change, real change,” she said.

Herring encourages members of the public to get involved with their local governments and to cast their ballots this election.

Herring told The Robesonian she has previously worked as a Shipping supervisor at Smithfield Foods, Shipping manager at Mountaire Farms, and employee at Central Supply.

She also owns a business called Just Starting Computers, where she provides free services and tutoring to community members regarding computers. Herring is precinct committee chair for the Republican Party Union for St. Pauls.

Lumberton City Council District 2

Melissa Robinson

Incumbent Melissa Robinson filed Thursday for reelection onto the District 2 seat on the Lumberton City Council. She did not provide biographical information to The Robesonian.

St. Pauls Commissioner seat District 2

Annie Stephens

Annie Stephens filed Thursday for reelection onto the District 2 seat of the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners. She did not provide biographical information to The Robesonian.

St. Pauls Commissioner District 3

Joseph Weindel

Joseph Weindel filed for the District 3 seat on the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners. He did not submit biographical to The Robesonian.

St. Pauls Commissioner District 4

Donna Patterson

Patterson has resided in town for more than 20 years. She has served as commissioner for District 4 for the past four years.

“The town currently has several projects in the works, primarily the Elizabeth/Johnson Street Project has selected an engineer to oversee and surveying has been completed. Hopefully, in the near future we will see progress,” she said in a statement provided to The Robesonian.

“This project is five/six years in the making and is desperately needed. The town is in great need of a new Waste Treatment Plant and great strides are being made to see this come to fruition. Several projects are finishing up on the northwest side of town. We have an Appearance Committee and it has wonderful ideas and is a great asset to the Little Town with a Big Heart. Great things are happening,” she said.

Patterson also said “it would be a great honor to serve the next four years.”

Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education

School Board District 6

Mike Smith

Mike Smith, chairman of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, has filed for re-election of his District 6 seat. Smith has served on the board for 32 years and is currently the longest-serving board member. He has held the chairman seat eight times during his tenure.

“I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve on this board and I will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of the Public Schools of Robeson County and provide the highest quality of education to all our students,” Smith wrote in a statement submitted to The Robesonian.

“I’m grateful to have strong support from the citizens of District 6. I will strive to help move the school system forward and to make a positive impact on the lives of all our students.”

Smith points to several major successes of the board, including hiring a new superintendent, the new athletic complex at Red Springs High School and multipurpose athletics room at St. Pauls High School.

Other accomplishments include PSRC being awarded a $15 million Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund grant and securing $5 million in the state budget to build a new planetarium.

Smith has adopted Superintendent Freddie Williamson’s “one team, one goal” approach. A former longtime Dixie Youth baseball coach, Smith has served as a youth mentor for many years and helped establish Booster of Youth Sports (BOYS). He retired from Lumbee Bank. He is married and has a grandson enrolled in the Public Schools of Robeson County.

N.C. House of Representatives District 47

Mickey Biggs

Mickey Biggs became the second Republican to file for the District 47 seat in N.C. House of Representatives. Jarrod Lowery filed in December.

Biggs said his intent to run was based on his passion to continue serving the people of Robeson County, as he has done for the past 40 years.

Biggs’ 40-year career in service begin right out of high school when he joined the Northwoods Fire Department. Shortly after he joined the Navy and carried out two deployments in the western Pacific and Indian oceans. After his stint in the military, Biggs returned to Lumberton and the Northwoods Fire Department before joining the Lumberton Police Department in 1982. He spent 25 years at the department, serving in investigations and community policing.

After retiring for the department, he began working for the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigation Division as a supervisor for the Eastern District, and served in that capacity for seven years. He then joined the faculty at Robeson Community College, where he became chair of the Criminal Justice Department and director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training. He left the job in 2020 to join the N.C. Community College System as a training specialists for Law Enforcement. He left the position in 2021 and now gives his time as a lifetime member of the Lumberton and St. Pauls chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars as well as the Wilmington chapter of the American Legion.

Amina Ghaffar

Aminah Ghaffar, a Lumbee American Indian and Black lifelong resident of Robeson County, filed Thursday as a candidate for North Carolina House District 47.

Ghaffar is “uniquely qualified” for this position because of her experiences working to as a Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocate at the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs and a board member on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People N.C. Coalition, according to a press release submitted to The Robesonian.

She has a bachelors in Biology from East Carolina University, and a Masters in Physiology, Biophysics and Integrative Medicine from Georgetown University. She was recently selected as a East Carolina University 40 under 40 award recipient. Ghaffar also competed as a hurdler and Heptathlete during her time at ECU.

“I have decided to run, because at my core I am an advocate,” Ghaffar said. “As a NC House Representative, my priority would be to amplify the voices of the people of Robeson County.”

“There is an unlimited amount of untapped potential in Robeson County, and my goal is to bring people together. We are our own saviors, and we have the ability to fight injustice and heal deeply rooted community wounds together,” she added.

N.C. State Senate District 24

Danny Earl Britt Jr.

Danny Britt previously filed for reelection to his seat on the state Senate.

“I am honored to have served 3 terms and look forward to continuing to serve the people of my district, which still includes Robeson, but also now includes Hoke and Scotland County. I have continued to advance in leadership and will continue the same advancement to the benefit of my district. Being the chairman of multiple committees gives me the unique opportunity to continue to work aggressively for the people of my district,” he said in a statement.

“These leadership opportunities give the people of my district a seat at the table and a magnified voice more so than they would have with a new candidate who may be seeking this office. If the people chose to send me back to Raleigh I will continue to work for our communities as my role in leadership advances. Please continue to pray for me and my family as we begin this new campaign,” Britt said.

Currently, Sen. Britt serves as chairman of the Judiciary, Transportation, Appropriations for Justice and Public Safety, Judicial Oversight and the special select committee for Flood Mitigation and Resiliency. Sen. Britt is also a member of the following committees: Insurance and Commerce, Health Care, Finance, and the Senate Government Oversight Committee.

District Court Judge 16B Seat 2

MaryJane Richardson

Richardson filed on Dec. 6 for Seat 2 of Robeson County’s District Court.

Born and raised in Lumberton, Richardson is the daughter of the Honorable Herbert L. Richardson Sr., a retired District Court judge of Robeson County, and Patricia Richardson, a public school teacher. Richardson has obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in Public Administration from North Carolina State University, and a Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law.

After obtaining her law license, she began her legal career as an assistant District Attorney in Hoke County in 2016. Since 2017, Richardson has served as an assistant district attorney in Robeson County, where she handles cases ranging from murders to traffic tickets. In addition to her case load, Richardson was instrumental in the creation of the DWI Treatment Court and Adult Drug Treatment Court programs and continues working with those courts.

“Justice and fairness are at the heart of our judicial system and were written into our Constitution at the creation of our country,” Richardson wrote in a statement submitted to The Robesonian. “My understanding of justice and fairness comes from what my parents have taught me and from my faith in God. Justice and fairness require that the law be applied to everyone, no matter their position, and that it be applied in a way that will change the people involved and the community. I plan to take what I’ve learned throughout my life and use it to serve Robeson County and make it a better place for everyone.”

Richardson said she believes public service isn’t confined to the walls of the courthouse. She volunteers her time as a member of the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Speech Language Pathologists and Audiologists, Southeastern Health Foundation, Fayetteville’s Junior League, Lumberton Junior Service League, the Executive Council of the North Carolina Bar Association’s Administrative Law Section, and the chair of the Audio/Visual Committee at her church New Beginning Church of Lumberton.