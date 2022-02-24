Masks are optional in PSRC school buildings starting Monday

LUMBERTON — Masks will be optional starting Monday in schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County and district administrators have released guidelines concerning changes.

The decision was made Tuesday in a 10-1 vote by the PSRC Board of Education. School Board member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee cast the lone vote in opposition.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is pleased to provide students and staff members an option when it comes to wearing a mask in our school buildings. This decision was not one that was hastily made,” said Gordon Burnette, chief communications officer for the school district.

The decision was made following “a thorough examination of the metrics within Robeson County and in consultation with our local health department,” he said.

“We believe the COVID-19 metrics in Robeson County are moving in the right direction that allows our school district to return to a sense of normalcy,” Burnette said.

The school district released the following guidance related to mask requirements:

• All parents are required to complete the mask opt-out form for their student(s) and return to school.

• Students will still be required to wear masks on all PSRC school buses and activity buses.

• PSRC athletes and coaches are no longer required to wear masks during athletic events.

• Parents and community members will be allowed in school buildings at the discretion of each principal.

• Cafeterias will be opened based upon staffing, Child Nutrition recommendations and each principal’s discretion.

• Desk shields are now optional.

• School buildings and school buses will continue to be sanitized on a daily basis.

• PSRC will continue to report positives, but will no longer report exposures.

• Isolations and quarantines are optional, and no longer required after exposures.

• PSRC will require a student or staff member to wear a mask for 10 days after an exposure.

• PSRC will continue to individually trace and notify parents.

“Doing something as simple as eating in the cafeteria is an experience that our students have not had in two years, and we are finally at a point where the district feels comfortable opening our cafeterias so that students can eat lunch with their peers,” Burnette said.

Daily sanitation measures on school buses and in buildings will continue, he said.

“While we are cautiously optimistic that the impacts of the pandemic are decreasing within the Public Schools of Robeson County, we want our stakeholders to know that the health and safety of our students and staff will remain our top priority. In addition, students have the option to keep their desk shields in place, and schools will continue to supply masks to any individual who requests one,” he added.