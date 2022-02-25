RED SPRINGS — The United States Special Operations Command will host a Technical Experimentation Event in June at a local tech hub.

The event will take place for the first time in Robeson County at Emerging Technology Institute from June 6-10, according to James Freeman, CEO of ETI. Organizations interested in participating in the event must follow guidelines posted on the U.S. government’s System for Award Management website at sam.gov. The deadline for submission is March 18.

“This is an opportunity for small to large businesses, Academic Institutions, and Innovators to apply,” Freeman said.

Freeman described the event as “the Super Bowl of technology demonstrations.”

The event allows North Carolina Defense contractors to demonstrate to Special Operations that North Carolina “does have the talent, innovators, and businesses that produce technology supporting the Department of Defense,” he said in a statement. The event is not open for public attendance.

“SOCOM only opens this opportunity four times a year. The event often takes place in Florida, San Diego or at an undisclosed location. This is the first time in many years that they are hosting an event near Fort Bragg,” he said.

“The major benefit is that the presenters have a chance to showcase their technologies in front of Program Managers and PEO Offices [Program Executive Offices],” he said.

The Program Manager and PEO Offices are the funding sources for both technology development and government contracts, according to Freeman.

“This event is another milestone that is changing the landscape of Robeson County,” he said.

The System for Award Management’s website outlines additional information about the event.

“Technology experimentation events provide an opportunity for technology developers to interact with operational personnel to determine how their technology

development efforts and ideas may support or enhance SOF capability needs,” according to information on sam.gov.

“The environment facilitates a collaborative relationship between Government, academia, and industry to promote the identification and assessment of emerging technologies,” according to the website.

For more information, contact ETI by phone at 910-736-1540.