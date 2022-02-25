LUMBERTON — A partnership between the Public Schools of Robeson County and a local university will provide literacy tutoring to students throughout the public school district starting Monday.

The partnership will include up to 30 tutors from the university, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

The tutors would be paid $12.50 per hour and work with various schools for a 15-week period, according to Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

The literacy tutors will support the mission of the Office for Community and Civic Engagement to engage with local public schools in Robeson County through tutoring opportunities. Tutors will report to assigned schools and/or programs on a weekly basis.

Literacy tutors will provide personal or small group assistance to students who struggle with reading and basic mathematical concepts.

“The average reading score (220) for 9-year-old students was 12 points higher in 2020 than in 1971, but not significantly different from the average score in 2012,” according to the National Center for Education Statistics released in 2021.

The results were gleaned from the National Assessment of Educational Progress long-term trend assessment.

“Thirteen-year-olds scored higher in 2020 with a 5-point gain from 1971, but lower in comparison to 2012,” according to The Nation’s Report Card.

“Scores for the lowest-performing students (at the 10th percentile) decreased from 2012 at both ages [of 9 and 13] and subjects [of reading and mathematics],” according to The Nation’s Report Card.

People who cannot read face “economic, social and health impacts,” according to the World Literacy Foundation.

“People who cannot read or write experience difficulties with simple everyday tasks such as reading the label of a medicine bottle, filling in a job application or understanding a traffic sign. When we help someone to acquire literacy skills, we are empowering them to access to better opportunities in life to break the poverty cycle,” according to the World Literacy Foundation.

Tutors will work to prevent Robeson County students from facing those challenges.

Reading tutors will help students master new sight words, decipher new vocabulary using context, and establish strategies to improve reading comprehension and analysis.

Tutors will be responsible for providing literacy assistance for students to become fluent and confident readers and have the comprehension skills required to understand what is being read. Students who struggle with reading benefit from tutoring to eliminate weaknesses and build a strong foundation for academic success across a wide range of subject areas.

The tutors were recently trained by Andrew Davis, director of PSRC Curriculum and Instruction, on how to best meet the literacy needs of students in grades kindergarten through 8.

“We are excited to bring on board students from UNCP in providing small group tutoring for our students. We would like to thank the Office for Community and Civic Engagement for partnering with us on this initiative and look forward to continuing this project here on,” Locklear said in a statement.

The opportunity comes as UNC-Pembroke students are in the final stretch of teaching and learning before state assessments, according to Christie Poteet, director of the Office for Community and Civic Engagement at UNC- Pembroke.

“We are excited about this partnership as it gives us an opportunity to support the learning and development of our students and the students with the Public Schools of Robeson County. We value experiences that provide opportunities for students to serve and make an impact in our community,” Poteet said.